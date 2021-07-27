Calendar: 7-28 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Centers activities — More information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
9 a.m. Art books, games and puzzles; 9 a.m. Walking Warriors, Hickman Center. Hickman Senior Center.
9 a.m. Games and cards; 11 a.m. UPBEAT support group, Belmont Center.
9:30 a.m. Senior health promotion, Vermeer Education Center, by appointment, call 402-441-7575.
9:30 a.m. Foot clinic, Hickman Center; 10:45 a.m. Adult Coloring.
9:30 a.m. Writer's workshop; 10 a.m. Grab bag Bingo; 11:15 a.m. Senior Fitness, Northeast Center.
10 a.m. Bingo, Downtown Center.
10 a.m. Exercise, Asian Center.
10:15 a.m. Live music with Patty and Bill, Lake Street Center.
10:30 a.m. Dance for Life class, via Zoom: Register: call 402-441-7575 to get link.
12:15 p.m Live music with Chad Rinne, Hickman Center.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
"Build your own ecosystem" at Irving Recreation Center — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Designed for grades 6-9 who are interested in architecture, construction or engineering, free event, 1900 Van Dorn St. Register: call 402-477-4451.
Learn to canoe at Holmes Lake — 5:30 p.m. Canoes and life jackets provided, must pre-register: 402-441-7947 or lincoln.ne.gov/City/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation, 70th and Normal Blvd.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Family swim night — 6-8 p.m. Irvingdale pool, 1900 Van Dorn St. More information, Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Harlem Globetrotters at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7 p.m., 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: pinnaclebankarena.com/events/detail/harlem-globetrotters-2021.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors 62 and up; free for zoo members and kids age 1 and under, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night, 1418 O St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1320 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. bingo, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. bike night, 104 N. 20th St.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. farmers market, 250 N. 21st St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — Noon. B & the Boppers, 215 Centennial Mall South.
Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. Emily Bass, 330 S. 21st St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. karaoke, 2755 Jaime Lane.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Hed PE; Flux Amuck; The Endless Night; Jxhnny Bliss; Creep da don, all ages show, $20, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. "Fast & Furious" trivia, host Gato; Taste of Louisiana food options, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting, 3233 P St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Chris Duarte, $10; 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Mad at You; Dream Journal; Josef David; Vera Devorah, $5, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream events
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon. Designed for age 50 and up, to improve mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R): 4:50, 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.