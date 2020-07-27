Calendar, 7-28 Tuesday

Events
Lied Center "13th" screening and panel discussion — 7 p.m. View documentary, panel discussion following, free, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Butterfly mural painting at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Friday. Public is invited to help paint a mural, appointment needed, call 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St.
"Capitol Perspectives" — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., through Friday. See various viewpoints of the state Capitol, variety of artwork, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Jocelyn Tisdale and Zeph Siebler: parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 6 p.m., freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.
Kona Ice fundraiser for YAAL Theatre — 5-5:30 p.m. Kona Ice, Cavett Elementary School parking lot, 7701 S. 36th St.; 5:30-8:30 p.m. the truck will be driving through the neighborhood, 20% of proceeds benefitting YAAL.
Lincoln Eagles Club: dancing and band — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session: Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Young Professionals dinner — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free, Hilton Garden Inn, Haymarket, 801 R St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/yp-informational-dinner-registration-112703988664.
Livestream events
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "Time Machine of Fun Jazz Age" — 10:30-11 a.m. Experience the Jazz Age, kids will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
Science Cafe, Humanity Remains: "What Do We Owe the Dead?"— 7-8 p.m. Free program via Zoom or Facebook. Must register: shorturl.at/uvDP9 or Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.
Stuff the Bus virtual fundraiser for Friendship Home — Through Sunday. Items for purchase. Virtual donation will provide meals, personal care items and space for victims of domestic violence. Facebook.com/friendshiphome/events
Register
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
