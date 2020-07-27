Calendar, 7-28 Tuesday

Lincoln Eagles Club: dancing and band — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session: Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Young Professionals dinner — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free, Hilton Garden Inn, Haymarket, 801 R St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/yp-informational-dinner-registration-112703988664.

Livestream events

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum: "Time Machine of Fun Jazz Age" — 10:30-11 a.m. Experience the Jazz Age, kids will get three at-home activities emailed to them. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.

Science Cafe, Humanity Remains: "What Do We Owe the Dead?"— 7-8 p.m. Free program via Zoom or Facebook. Must register: shorturl.at/uvDP9 or Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.