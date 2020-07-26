Calendar, 7-27 Monday

EVENTS
Capitol Perspectives art show — State Office Building, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Artwork showcasing 25 views of the Capitol, created by Noyes Gallery artists, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods, cost: $2, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each location at lps.org (type "food" in the search field).
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
"Shoot Out at Sadie's Saloon," Parking Lot Plays — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 6 p.m. A melodrama by John Burkhart, 2500 S. 56th St.
LIVESTREAMS
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Stuff the Bus virtual fundraiser for the Friendship Home — through Aug. 2. Items for purchase, your virtual donation will provide meals, personal care items, health supplies and space for victims of domestic violence. Facebook.com/friendshiphome/events
MEETINGS
City Council public meeting — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
ANNOUNCEMENT
Lied Center for the Performing Arts — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Season tickets go on sale, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or call 402-472-4747.
REGISTER
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Women should prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
