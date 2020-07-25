Calendar, 7-26 Sunday

Events
Shadows and Light: Untold Stories — at the Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 2 p.m. Tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org.
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and sign waiver. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods. 90-minute sessions at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. $2. Information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Bring your furry friends with you for fun in the sun, live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
Josh Hoyer: Kinkaider Brewing Summer music series — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs and drinks available for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Livestream concert and movies
Virtual organ concert with David von Behren: First-Plymouth Church — 4 p.m. Organ concert featuring David performing on the Lied Organ, encouraging donations for Matt Talbot kitchen. View on Facebook.com/abendmusik or Abendmusik.org.
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.
