Calendar, 7-26 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
* 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Senior Center.
* 10 a.m. Wii bowling, Downtown Senior Center.
* 10 a.m. Qigong Refresh and Recharge via Zoom, call for link: 402-441-7575.
* 10 a.m. Physical activity and exercise class, Asian Senior Center.
* 10:45 a.m. Adult coloring, Firth Senior Center
* 11:15 a.m. Senior Fitness, Northeast Senior Center.
* 2 p.m. Dance for Life, via Zoom, call for link: 402-441-7575.
Christian Business Men's Connection Golf Classic — 10 a.m. check-in, warm-up, silent auction bids open; 11 a.m. lunch and guest speaker Rod Handley, "Character that Counts"; 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. To sponsor, donate or volunteer, please contact Larry Middendorf at 402-540-1093 or Lmiddendorf@cbmc.com. Register: eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-lincoln-cbmc-golf-classic-registration-141721997309.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker State Games — Through July 25, see complete schedule of events: cornhuskerstategames.com.
Food Bank Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m., Belmont and Eden pools, $9 per family. See website for addresses and hours of operation. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Historic Games at Nebraska History Museum — 11 a.m. Designed for grades K-6, all ages welcome. $3, 131 Centennial Mall North. Register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1630 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 – 7:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m."; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 5:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Star City Area Parliamentarians — 7 p.m. Business meeting and program, Chapter V, "The Main Motion," from the New Edition of "Roberts Rules of Orders," public welcome, study guides available, Rock 'n Joe Coffee, 5025 Lindberg St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Meeting and networking, bring a guest; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
