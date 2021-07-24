Calendar, 7-25 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Community Dinner at ConnectioN Point — 5:30 p.m. Enjoy a variety of salads and art by John Douglas, 3333 N. 33rd St.
Cornhusker State Games — Final day, see complete list of events: Cornhuskerstategames.com.
Food Truck Festival fundraiser for Alzheimer's Association at Haymarket Park — 2-8 p.m. Live music schedule: 2 p.m. Rascal Martinez; 3 p.m. Slackadelics; 4:15 p.m. Hee Haw Militia; 5:45 p.m. Kattastic; 7 p.m. Hell Toupee. Five food trucks, classic cars, vendor booths, prizes and raffles, $5 adults; $8 couples; $10 family, 403 Line Drive Circle.
Lincoln Collectible Toy show at Superior Bingo Hall — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop unique, pop-culture toys, free admission, 4400 N. 48th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Wine & Howl fundraiser at Deer Springs Winery — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Live music, food vendors, meet dogs to adopt, raffles, 16255 Adams St. Lincolnanimalambassadors.org.
Entertainment
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 3 p.m. $1,000 open poker tournament, 200 W. P St.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. Picnic in the park and concert, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Lucas Kellison, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free dance lesson, with paid admission; 8 p.m. Jake Gill and Cowboy D Band, 6600 W. O St.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 1-6 p.m. Jam Pup Jam festival, featured bands: 23rd Vibration, HOOKT and Gunnison; fundraiser for Negril Pup Rescue and The Phoenix Remix, $20, including lunch, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke, 3233 P St.
White Elm Brewing (Haymarket) — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "A View From The Bridge" (NR) 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 2 p.m. $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.
Register
Christian Business Men's Connection Golf Classic — 10 a.m. Monday. Check-in, warm-up, silent auction bids open; 11 a.m. lunch and guest speaker Rod Handley, "Character that Counts"; 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. To sponsor, donate or volunteer, please contact Larry Middendorf at 402-540-1093 or Lmiddendorf@cbmc.com. Register: eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-lincoln-cbmc-golf-classic-registration-141721997309.
