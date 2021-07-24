Calendar, 7-25 Sunday

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "A View From The Bridge" (NR) 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.

Theater

"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 2 p.m. $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.

"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.

Register

Christian Business Men's Connection Golf Classic — 10 a.m. Monday. Check-in, warm-up, silent auction bids open; 11 a.m. lunch and guest speaker Rod Handley, "Character that Counts"; 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. To sponsor, donate or volunteer, please contact Larry Middendorf at 402-540-1093 or Lmiddendorf@cbmc.com. Register: eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-lincoln-cbmc-golf-classic-registration-141721997309.

