Calendar, 7-25 Saturday

EVENTS
Shadow and Light, Untold Stories — 7:30 p.m. Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Cornhusker State Games — See website for seating capacity and social distancing guidelines for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.
Francie & Finch Bookshop: Meet the author with Gretchen Michels Garrison — 1-3 p.m. "A History Lover's Guide to Lincoln," books available for purchase, autograph signing, 130 S. 13th St.
Give me shelter fundraiser for the People's City Mission — All day until 5 p.m. Pastor Tom will be on the streets 24 hours, live music, kids activities and special guests, proceeds benefitting the Mission, 350 Canopy St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lied Center Live: Music on the Move series: Miles Janowski and Jack Rodenburg — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bicycle-powered stage will be bringing the music to you, starting at Indian Village Shopping Center, 18th and Van Dorn. Liedcenter.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sweaty Saturdays at Tower Square — 9:30 -10:15 a.m. Bring a towel and something to drink, 13th and P streets.
Concerts
Blake Shelton Drive-In Broadcast Concert: Lancaster Event Center — 6 p.m. gates, food trucks and bar open; 7-9:15 p.m. pre-party live music; 9:15 p.m. concert starts. Must have ticket to enter, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Nate Vargas: Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1630 P St.
Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins: Junto Wine — 7-9 p.m. Pressed food truck, 1356 182nd St., Garland.
The Wildwoods: James Arthur Vineyards — 2-7 p.m. Outdoor vendor show, items for purchase; 6-9 p.m. live music starts, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
LIVESTREAM
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
