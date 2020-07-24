You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 7-25 Saturday
View Comments
calendar

Calendar, 7-25 Saturday

EVENTS

Shadow and Light, Untold Stories — 7:30 p.m. Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave. 

Cornhusker State Games — See website for seating capacity and social distancing guidelines for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.

Francie & Finch Bookshop: Meet the author with Gretchen Michels Garrison — 1-3 p.m. "A History Lover's Guide to Lincoln," books available for purchase, autograph signing, 130 S. 13th St. 

Give me shelter fundraiser for the People's City Mission — All day until 5 p.m. Pastor Tom will be on the streets 24 hours, live music, kids activities and special guests, proceeds benefitting the Mission, 350 Canopy St. 

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets. 

Lied Center Live: Music on the Move series: Miles Janowski and Jack Rodenburg — 6:30-8:30 p.m. A bicycle-powered stage will be bringing the music to you, starting at Indian Village Shopping Center, 18th and Van Dorn. Liedcenter.org.

Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Sweaty Saturdays at Tower Square — 9:30 -10:15 a.m. Bring a towel and something to drink, 13th and P streets. 

Concerts

Blake Shelton Drive-In Broadcast Concert: Lancaster Event Center  6 p.m. gates, food trucks and bar open; 7-9:15 p.m. pre-party live music; 9:15 p.m. concert starts. Must have ticket to enter, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Nate Vargas: Boombox Social — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1630 P St. 

Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins: Junto Wine — 7-9 p.m. Pressed food truck, 1356 182nd St., Garland. 

The Wildwoods: James Arthur Vineyards — 2-7 p.m. Outdoor vendor show, items for purchase; 6-9 p.m. live music starts, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.

LIVESTREAM

Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News