Calendar, 7-25 Saturday

EVENTS

Shadow and Light, Untold Stories — 7:30 p.m. Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org.

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.

Cornhusker State Games — See website for seating capacity and social distancing guidelines for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.

Francie & Finch Bookshop: Meet the author with Gretchen Michels Garrison — 1-3 p.m. "A History Lover's Guide to Lincoln," books available for purchase, autograph signing, 130 S. 13th St.

Give me shelter fundraiser for the People's City Mission — All day until 5 p.m. Pastor Tom will be on the streets 24 hours, live music, kids activities and special guests, proceeds benefitting the Mission, 350 Canopy St.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.