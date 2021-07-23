Calendar, 7-24 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Brews at the Zoo — 6-11 p.m. Loose Affiliation Band, craft beers, $35, general admission, 1222 S. 27th St.
Butterfly Walk at Homestead National Park — 10-11 a.m. Guided walk with a ranger, craft activity following, 8523 West Nebraska Highway 4, Beatrice. Nps.gov/home. Lincolnzoo.org.
Cornhusker State Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 2 p.m. Unified Esports Festival. Cornhuskerstategames.com.
Community Free Market at Seng Park — 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., 49th and Garland streets.
Family skate night fundraiser at the John Breslow Ice Hockey Center — 5:15-7:15 p.m. $5 person; $20 per family, including skates, ice time, pizza, drinks and prizes, benefiting the Lincoln Food Bank Backpack Program, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com.
Free Skate session at the Bay — 6-9 p.m. 2005 Y St. Must sign online waiver: ecs.page.link/sY8gj.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Variety of food trucks, items for purchase, 1126 N. 27th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors; live music, Tidball Barger Band, Eighth and P streets.
LES Electric Vehicle test Ride and Drive event — 10 a.m. Test one of nine electric vehicles and view 15 electric vehicles; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. informational booths and food truck vendors; 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. “Everything about EVs," Dr. Don Cox, UNL College of Engineering, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive Circle.
Party in the Park: Mourning Hope Grief Center at Schroeder Park — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, food trucks, live music, 1311 S. Folsom St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
National High School Rodeo Finals: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Performances, $15 adults, $10 kids, 4100 N. 84th St.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — live DJ, dancing, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 1339 O St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 1-6 p.m. $1,000 open poker tournament, 200 W. P St.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Killer Garage Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St.
Gray's Keg — 9 p.m. Nicki Rezac and Paul Hanich, 104 N.20th St.
Lincoln Exposed — 5 p.m. Bodega's Alley, Bourbon Theatre, Duffy's Tavern, Zoo Bar, 1867 Bar. Tickets: Facebook.com/events/duffys-tavern/lincoln-exposed-redux.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Tidball Barger Band, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Yuya Mix, 201 N. 7th St.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7:30 p.m. Dart Tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Roca Tavern — Roca Hoedown: 5-9 p.m. Acoustic Rooster, inside stage; 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Wheeztones, outside stage.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Jerry Pranksters, 1501 Center Park.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Noise Pollution: AC/DC Tribute, $15 -$150.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Manuel de la Torre, no cover, 7301 S. 70th St.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Comedy, 9 p.m. Creative Sound & Flow, B Positive, R + D, 18 and up show, 3233 S. 13th St.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
VFW 3606 — 5-7:30 p.m. Steak night; 7-10:30 p.m. Country Outlaws, 3340 W. A St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 2:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 2:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
"The Sandlot" — 2-4:30 p.m. Free movie, free popcorn, while supplies last, CHI Health Nebraska Heart, 7500 S. 91st St.
Theater
Disney's "Frozen Jr." — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. Beatricecommunityplayers.com.
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 7 p.m. $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Paula Poundstone, comedian, at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. $16-$42 In-person; $20, livestream, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
