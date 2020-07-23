Calendar, 7-24 Friday

Events
Shadows and Light: Untold Stories — 7:30 p.m., Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org.
Cornhusker State Games — See website for seating capacity and social distancing for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, bar, no cover, 4100 N. 84th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club: Night Rider Band — 7:30-11:30 p.m. $5, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Concerts
Capitol View Winery: Daniel Christian — 6-9 p.m. 6 p.m. Food for purchase; 7-9 p.m. outside seating, social distancing guidelines, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery: Sweet Tea Music Duo — 6-8 p.m. Rolling Fire wood-fired pizza; 7-9 p.m. $5, live music, must make reservations, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
Kinkaider Palooza: Aage Birch and Saucy Jack KC — 6 p.m. Live music, play cornhole and giant Jenga, food from Boombox Social, 201 N. 7th St.
Railyard Concert Series: The Fey and Funkmammoth — 7 p.m.-midnight, free concert, 350 Canopy St.
Livestream concert and movies
Lied livestream concert: Eric Zuber — 7:30 p.m. Piano selections from Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Tchaikovsky. Liedcenter.org.
Livestream movies at Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
Friday: Art galleries
The Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. "Layer over Layers." 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wall of antique art, 201 N. Seventh St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Quarantini Creativity," by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "NOW," artist students from UNL (first floor); American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again," Nebraska Wesleyan art students (third floor), 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Lux Center for the Arts — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Surface Impressions" (west gallery);"Xenomythology" (east gallery); also "Wooed by Wood," collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Butterflies in Transformation," 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mixed media, featuring a variety of artists, 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. "Notable Nebraskans," 233 S. 13th St.
State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. "Capitol Perspectives," 301 Centennial Mall South.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!