Calendar, 7-23 Thursday

In-person events
Ashley McBryde "The One Night Standards Tour" — 8 p.m. All ages, $80; $2 minor fee at door, Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St. Ticketmaster.com.
BOGO at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Buy one, get one tickets, use code KAZOO. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Butterfly mural painting: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, book appointment by calling 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St.
"Capitol Perspectives" art show: State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Artwork by Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker State Games — through Sunday. See website for seating capacity and social distancing for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Quarantini Creativity," by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "NOW," artist students from UNL (first floor); American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again," Nebraska Wesleyan art students (third floor), 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse: Vivian and Ryan Ostrander — 5 p.m. parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Show starts, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.
Livestream events
#LUXatHome Art Project Tutorials — Thursdays. At-home art projects that you can do with supplies from home. Vimeo.com/user85232423.
LES Sustainable Living Festival online — Virtual attendees can find ways to live more sustainably and take care of our environment, view videos, download activities for kids, register: LES.com/fest.
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Tabitha online grief-support groups and online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday; caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.
Meetings
Nebraska Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
West Haymarket JPA Board meeting — 2:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
