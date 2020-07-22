You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 7-23 Thursday
Calendar, 7-23 Thursday

In-person events

Ashley McBryde "The One Night Standards Tour" — 8 p.m. All ages, $80; $2 minor fee at door, Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St. Ticketmaster.com.

BOGO at the Lincoln Children's Museum  8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Buy one, get one tickets, use code KAZOO. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Butterfly mural painting: Noyes Art Gallery  10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, book appointment by calling 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St. 

"Capitol Perspectives" art show: State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Artwork by Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Cornhusker State Games — through Sunday. See website for seating capacity and social distancing for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Quarantini Creativity," by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St. 

Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "NOW," artist students from UNL (first floor); American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again," Nebraska Wesleyan art students (third floor), 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse: Vivian and Ryan Ostrander — 5 p.m. parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Show starts, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.

Livestream events 

#LUXatHome Art Project Tutorials — Thursdays. At-home art projects that you can do with supplies from home. Vimeo.com/user85232423.

LES Sustainable Living Festival online — Virtual attendees can find ways to live more sustainably and take care of our environment, view videos, download activities for kids, register: LES.com/fest.

Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.

Tabitha online grief-support groups and online grief book club 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday; caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.

Meetings

Nebraska Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.

West Haymarket JPA Board meeting — 2:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers. 

