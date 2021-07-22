Calendar, 7-23 Friday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See addresses and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
* 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Center.
* 9:30 a.m. Movie and popcorn, Downtown Center.
* 9:45 a.m. Stepping Out walking group, Downtown Center.
* 11 a.m. Tai Chi: Moving for better balance, level II, Eastridge Presbyterian Church.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker State Games at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 2 p.m. Unified Esports Festival. See cornhuskerstategames.com for complete schedule.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
IRS Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact payments walk-in event — Representatives are available to help people file income tax returns and register for advance payments. Free event, anyone can attend. Schedule: 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m., McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd.; 10 a.m.-noon, Good Neighbor Center, 2617 Y St. 6-7:30 p.m., Willard Community Center, 1245 S. Folsom St.
National High School Rodeo Finals: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Performance competition, $15 adults, $10 kids, 4100 N. 84th St.
Walk-in vaccination clinics at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Administering first and second doses, 3131 O St.
"The Wizard of Oz" movie night at the airport — 7 p.m. Food trucks and vendors; 8:45 p.m. movie begins, asking for a $35 donation per car, benefiting Bright Lights Camps, green space west of the hangar, 3801 N.W. 34th St. Families must register at Brightlights.org. Click on the orange "movie night" button, at the top right of the website.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Drunk Bus" (NR) 5 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R): 4:50, 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Movies in the Park: "Raya and the Last Dragon" — 8:45 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair, free movie, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson.
Theater
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.
Disney's "Frozen Jr." — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
Lincoln City Libraries Reading Safari Magic Show — 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Jeff Quinn, magician, free show, Keech Park, 1530 Superior St.; 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Plaza Amphitheater, 224 N. 21st St. Lincolnlibraries.org.
