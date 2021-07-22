Calendar, 7-23 Friday

IRS Child Tax Credit and Economic Impact payments walk-in event — Representatives are available to help people file income tax returns and register for advance payments. Free event, anyone can attend. Schedule: 11:30 a.m-1:30 p.m., McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd.; 10 a.m.-noon, Good Neighbor Center, 2617 Y St. 6-7:30 p.m., Willard Community Center, 1245 S. Folsom St.

"The Wizard of Oz" movie night at the airport — 7 p.m. Food trucks and vendors; 8:45 p.m. movie begins, asking for a $35 donation per car, benefiting Bright Lights Camps, green space west of the hangar, 3801 N.W. 34th St. Families must register at Brightlights.org. Click on the orange "movie night" button, at the top right of the website.