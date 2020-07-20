Calendar, 7-22 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Butterfly mural painting: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, kids must be accompanied by adult, make appointment to paint: call 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St.
"Capitol Perspectives" art show at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol from the perspective of Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker State Games — through Sunday. See website for seating capacity and social distancing for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
LIVESTREAMS
Eric Zuber: Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Free online piano concert. Liedcenter.org.
LES Sustainable Living Festival online — Virtual attendees can find ways to live more sustainably and take care of our environment, view videos, download activities for kids, register: LES.com/fest.
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
CONCERTS
Capitol View Winery: Daniel Christian — 6-9 p.m. Friday. 6 p.m. Food available for purchase; 7-9 p.m. concert, outside seating, please follow social distancing guidelines, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery — 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rolling Fire woodfired pizza; 7-9 p.m. $5, Sweet Tea Music Duo; 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Salt Creek Pirates Band, make reservations for both shows, 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 2-7 p.m. Saturday. Outdoor vendor show; live music, The Wildwoods, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series: Josh Hoyer — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, 201 N. Seventh St.
Railyard Concert Series: The Fey and Funkmammoth — 7 p.m. Free concert, Friday. 350 Canopy St.
