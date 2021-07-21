 Skip to main content
Calendar, 7-22 Thursday
Events

Aging Partners activities:

* Belmont Senior Center: 9 a.m. games and cards; 10:30 a.m. 10-point pitch; 11:15 a.m. "Label Lingo: Getting to Know the Nutrition Fact Labels."

* Bennet Center: 10 a.m. games and cards.

* Downtown Center: 10:30 a.m.

* Eastridge Presbyterian Church: 11 a.m. Tai Chi.

* Lake Street Center: 12:15 p.m. Exercise with Mitzi. 

* 2 p.m. Qigong Refresh and Recharge via Zoom. Register for link: call 402-441-7575. Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov

Barbecue and Game night at Clyde Malone Community Center — 6-8:30 p.m. Chess competition, games, prizes, food, child care available, 2032 U St. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd. 

Lincoln Buddy Check Foundry Coffee — 7-9 p.m. Meet with your favorite veteran, 211 N. 14th St. 

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Nebraska Night" at the National High School Rodeo finals: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m. Performances begin; 7 p.m. Celebration of Nebraska dignitaries, wear red, $15, adults; $10, kids, 4100 N. 84th St. 

One book, One Lincoln 4 p.m. HBO actor Alexander Hodge to speak on racism. Register for link: lincolnne.zoom.us/j/9779821190

Walk-in vaccination clinics at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 3131 O St.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free nacho bar.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.

Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia. 

Cosmic Eye — 6 p.m. Pictionary

Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke. 

OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo. 

Rumology — 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Gerardo Meza. 

Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Moore Brothers Band.

Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night.

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. S---hook, no cover. 

Livestreamed events

Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org. 

"Cinderella" — 7 p.m. Free tent-style show, Peter Pan Park, 3100 W. St.

Disney's "Frozen Jr." — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801. 

Lincoln City Libraries Reading Safari Magic Show — 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Jeff Quinn, magician, free show, Keech Park, 1530 Superior St.; 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Plaza Amphitheater, 224 N. 21st St. Lincolnlibraries.org

