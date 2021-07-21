Calendar, 7-22 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities:
* Belmont Senior Center: 9 a.m. games and cards; 10:30 a.m. 10-point pitch; 11:15 a.m. "Label Lingo: Getting to Know the Nutrition Fact Labels."
* Bennet Center: 10 a.m. games and cards.
* Downtown Center: 10:30 a.m.
* Eastridge Presbyterian Church: 11 a.m. Tai Chi.
* Lake Street Center: 12:15 p.m. Exercise with Mitzi.
* 2 p.m. Qigong Refresh and Recharge via Zoom. Register for link: call 402-441-7575. Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Barbecue and Game night at Clyde Malone Community Center — 6-8:30 p.m. Chess competition, games, prizes, food, child care available, 2032 U St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Lincoln Buddy Check Foundry Coffee — 7-9 p.m. Meet with your favorite veteran, 211 N. 14th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Nebraska Night" at the National High School Rodeo finals: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m. Performances begin; 7 p.m. Celebration of Nebraska dignitaries, wear red, $15, adults; $10, kids, 4100 N. 84th St.
One book, One Lincoln — 4 p.m. HBO actor Alexander Hodge to speak on racism. Register for link: lincolnne.zoom.us/j/9779821190
Walk-in vaccination clinics at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., 3131 O St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free nacho bar.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia.
Cosmic Eye — 6 p.m. Pictionary
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo.
Rumology — 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Gerardo Meza.
Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Moore Brothers Band.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Bike night.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. S---hook, no cover.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.
"Cinderella" — 7 p.m. Free tent-style show, Peter Pan Park, 3100 W. St.
Disney's "Frozen Jr." — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Beatrice Community Players, 412 Ella St. Tickets: call 402-228-1801.
Lincoln City Libraries Reading Safari Magic Show — 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Jeff Quinn, magician, free show, Keech Park, 1530 Superior St.; 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Union Plaza Amphitheater, 224 N. 21st St. Lincolnlibraries.org.