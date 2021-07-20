Calendar: 7-21 Wednesday

Aging Partners Senior Centers activities — 9 a.m. Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center; 9 a.m. Games and cards, Belmont Center; 9 a.m. Walking Warriors, Hickman Center; 9:30 a.m. Senior health promotion, Vermeer Education Center, by appointment, call 402-441-7575; 9:30 a.m. Foot clinic, Hickman Center; 10 a.m. Bingo, Downtown Center; 10 a.m. Physical exercises, Asian Center; 10:30 a.m. Dance for Life exercise class via Zoom; 10:45 a.m. Strength and balance exercises, Hickman Center; 11 a.m. UPBEAT support group, Belmont Center. See complete list of activities and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.