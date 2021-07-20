Calendar: 7-21 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Centers activities — 9 a.m. Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center; 9 a.m. Games and cards, Belmont Center; 9 a.m. Walking Warriors, Hickman Center; 9:30 a.m. Senior health promotion, Vermeer Education Center, by appointment, call 402-441-7575; 9:30 a.m. Foot clinic, Hickman Center; 10 a.m. Bingo, Downtown Center; 10 a.m. Physical exercises, Asian Center; 10:30 a.m. Dance for Life exercise class via Zoom; 10:45 a.m. Strength and balance exercises, Hickman Center; 11 a.m. UPBEAT support group, Belmont Center. See complete list of activities and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Family swim night — 6-8 p.m. Irvingdale pool, 1900 Van Dorn St. More information, Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Walk-in vaccination clinics at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Administering first and second doses, 3131 O St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors 62 and up; free for zoo members and kids age 1 and under, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 7-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul on vinyl night.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. Zen Garden, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 6 p.m. Bike night, 104 N. 20th St.
Hub Cafe — 5-7 p.m. Farmers market, 250 N. 21st St.
Lincoln Foundation Garden — noon. The Melody Wranglers, 1415 N St.
Mill at Telegraph — 6-9 p.m. Kris Lager Band, 330 S. 21st St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Seinfeld trivia, host Gato, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Lincoln open mic night: music, poetry and acting, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 6 p.m. Alastair Greene.
Livestream events
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon. Designed for age 50 and up, to improve mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L