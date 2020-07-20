Calendar, 7-21 Tuesday

Events
Butterfly mural painting at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, appointment needed to paint: call 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St.
"Capitol Perspectives" — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. See unique viewpoints of the state Capitol, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker State Games — through July 26. See website for seating capacity and social distancing guidelines for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.
F Street Farmers Market — 4:30-7 p.m. Items for purchase, including locally grown fruits, vegetables, arts and crafts, 1302 F St.
Line dancing and band: Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30 p.m. $5, line dancing; 7 p.m. Jam session with Catch A Ride Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Zookeeper Week: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Face masks required, 1222 S. 27th. Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
Stand-up comedy open mic: Rumology and the Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Sign up for your stage time; 8-9:30 p.m. Open mic performances begin, Rumology, 7301 S. 27th St.; 10 p.m. Go over to the Storm Cellar for more comedy, 3233 S. 13th St.
Third Tuesday Bird Walks — 8-10 a.m. Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton. 402-797-2301.
"Vivian and Ryan Ostrander," parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 6 p.m. Band begins, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.
LES Sustainable Living Festival — Virtual attendees can find ways to live more sustainably and take care of our environment, view videos, download activities for kids, register: LES.com/fest.
Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30-11 a.m. July 28. Travel back in time with Miss Erica, exploring the fun Jazz Age together. You will get three at-home acitivities emailed to you at home. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View July movies at theross.org.
Library Board — 8 a.m. Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 11. Women should prepare to give a brief summary of their business, goals and best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
