Calendar, 7-21 Tuesday

Stand-up comedy open mic: Rumology and the Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Sign up for your stage time; 8-9:30 p.m. Open mic performances begin, Rumology, 7301 S. 27th St.; 10 p.m. Go over to the Storm Cellar for more comedy, 3233 S. 13th St.

Third Tuesday Bird Walks — 8-10 a.m. Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th St., Denton. 402-797-2301.

"Vivian and Ryan Ostrander," parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 6 p.m. Band begins, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.

Livestream events

LES Sustainable Living Festival — Virtual attendees can find ways to live more sustainably and take care of our environment, view videos, download activities for kids, register: LES.com/fest.

Mad Science at the Nebraska History Museum — 10:30-11 a.m. July 28. Travel back in time with Miss Erica, exploring the fun Jazz Age together. You will get three at-home acitivities emailed to you at home. Sign up for virtual Zoom time slots. Register: history.nebraska.gov.