You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 7-20 Monday
View Comments

Calendar, 7-20 Monday

Events

Capitol Perspectives art show: State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Artwork showcasing 25 views of the Capitol, created by Noyes Gallery artists, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Cornhusker State Games — through July 26. See website for seating capacity and social distancing guidelines for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.

Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods, cost: $2, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St. 

"Shoot Out at Sadie's Saloon" parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 6 p.m. Band begins, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.

LIVESTREAM

LES Sustainable Living Festival online — Virtual attendees can find ways to live more sustainably and take care of our environment, view videos, download activities for kids, register: LES.com/fest.

Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.

Meetings

City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555, S. 10th St. 

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar, 7-14 Tuesday

  • Updated

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News