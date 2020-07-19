Calendar, 7-20 Monday

Events
Capitol Perspectives art show: State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Artwork showcasing 25 views of the Capitol, created by Noyes Gallery artists, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Cornhusker State Games — through July 26. See website for seating capacity and social distancing guidelines for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods, cost: $2, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pickleball at the Railyard — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
"Shoot Out at Sadie's Saloon" parking lot plays at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 6 p.m. Band begins, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.
LIVESTREAM
LES Sustainable Living Festival online — Virtual attendees can find ways to live more sustainably and take care of our environment, view videos, download activities for kids, register: LES.com/fest.
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
Meetings
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555, S. 10th St.
