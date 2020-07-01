You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 7-2 Thursday
Daily events

Barnabas free meal  6 p.m. Grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Fallbrook Farmers' Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Road. 

Lincoln City Libraries' Imagine Your Story summer reading challenge — Get coupons for every five hours of reading and qualify for a prize. Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods, bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Ice Box open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Livestream events 

Open coffee remote: Crescent Moon Cafe — 8 a.m. Join the Lincoln start-up community conference call. Uberconference.com/ardinger or 402-281-1903. 

Pop-in virtual storytime: Morrill Hall — 4 p.m. Topic is learning about snakes, through stories, songs and movement. Facebook.com/events/1170014656703095.

Tabitha online Grief Support Groups: Online grief book club 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday, ongoing discussion about books that inspire and help you cope; Caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20. Eight-week support group. Register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.

Movies 

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org for movies and prices.

Meetings

Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Commissioner's Hearing Room. 

Register

Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

