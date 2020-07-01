Calendar, 7-2 Thursday

Open coffee remote: Crescent Moon Cafe — 8 a.m. Join the Lincoln start-up community conference call. Uberconference.com/ardinger or 402-281-1903.

Pop-in virtual storytime: Morrill Hall — 4 p.m. Topic is learning about snakes, through stories, songs and movement. Facebook.com/events/1170014656703095.

Tabitha online Grief Support Groups: Online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday, ongoing discussion about books that inspire and help you cope; Caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20. Eight-week support group. Register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.

Movies

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org for movies and prices.

Meetings

Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Commissioner's Hearing Room.

Register

Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.