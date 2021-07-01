Calendar, 7-2 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "On the Brighter Side," by Sharon Ohmberger and Patrica Scarborough; Current Works, by Susan Hart and Tom Quest; Current Works, by Sheila and Gina Downey; "Movement and Grace," Christy Kosmicki; also virtual show is available, see website. 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.

Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "An Accounting," with artist-in-residence Elizabeth Katt, in-person or call Karen at 402-438-0049 for an appointment, 2055 O St.

County-City Art Exhibition — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "The Art of Assemblage: Combining Artifacts & Antiquities," by Liz Shea-McCoy, 555 S. 10th St.

Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "July Invitational" group show, 124 S. Ninth St.

Great Plains Art Museum — 5-7 p.m. “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era: Artwork from the Moseman Collection of Agrarian Art: humankind's relationship to the land," 1155 Q St.

International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. Free, "Abstract Design in American Quilts at 50: Raising the Profile, Journey to Japan and New York Nexus," 1523 N. 33rd St..