Calendar, 7-2 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Movie and Wine Under the Stars "Viewers Choice" at James Arthur Vineyards — 9:30 p.m. Friday. $15 per person, bring your own blankets and chairs, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com or 402-783-5255.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Holler" (R) 5 p.m.; "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 7:25 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m.; 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of unique vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "On the Brighter Side," by Sharon Ohmberger and Patrica Scarborough; Current Works, by Susan Hart and Tom Quest; Current Works, by Sheila and Gina Downey; "Movement and Grace," Christy Kosmicki; also virtual show is available, see website. 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. "An Accounting," with artist-in-residence Elizabeth Katt, in-person or call Karen at 402-438-0049 for an appointment, 2055 O St.
County-City Art Exhibition — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "The Art of Assemblage: Combining Artifacts & Antiquities," by Liz Shea-McCoy, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "July Invitational" group show, 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum — 5-7 p.m. “Agrarian Spirit in the Homestead Era: Artwork from the Moseman Collection of Agrarian Art: humankind's relationship to the land," 1155 Q St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. Free, "Abstract Design in American Quilts at 50: Raising the Profile, Journey to Japan and New York Nexus," 1523 N. 33rd St..
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — 6-8 p.m. Artwork by members and winners of the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs online show, 2634 No 48th St., Lincoln.
Lux Center — noon-8 p.m. "Turbulence," by Janis Mars Wunderlich, west gallery; “Tropiatic," by Keith Buswell, east gallery; "European Perspectives,” print collection; 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. 7 p.m. Livestream on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 301 Centennial Mall South.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Clay Johnson, paintings; live music with Tony Church, 1316 N St.
Project 317 — 3-7 p.m. Paintings by Bob Schroeder and Deborah Adamson, 317 S. 12th St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Exhibitions: “Person of Interest;” “Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America;” “Sheldon Treasures.” 12th and R streets.
Additional openings
Kiechel Fine Art — 5-8 p.m. July 9. Eddie Dominguez opening reception, first floor; American regionalist and old master artists, second floor; contemporary artists, third floor, 1208 O St.
Robert Hillestad Textiles Gallery — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. "Lidwina: Years 1-4," featuring Sheila Talblitzer, second floor, Human Sciences Building, 1650 N. 35th St.
