Calendar, 7-19 Monday

Auditions

"Fantasticks" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. Roles are available for one female-identifying actor, five male-identifying actors and three flexible roles. One role is for a mute and is movement based. Actors are asked to bring sheet music and sing 32 measures, 2-3 minutes, from a Broadway show, read a monologue. Sign up for a one-hour slot. July 21 is the callback date, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.