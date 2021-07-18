Calendar, 7-19 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — 9 a.m. Games and cards, Belmont Senior Center; 10 a.m. Wii bowling, Downtown Senior Center; 10 a.m. Physical activity and exercise class, Asian Senior Center; 10 a.m. Qigong Refresh and Recharge via Zoom, register: call 402-441-7575; 12:15 p.m. Live music, Chad Rinne, pianist, Firth Senior Center. See complete list of activities and addresses: aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker State Games — Through July 25, see complete schedule of events: cornhuskerstategames.com.
Food Bank Lincoln distribution — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m., Belmont and Eden pools, $9 per family. See website for addresses and hours of operation. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Historic Games at Nebraska History Museum — 11 a.m. Designed for grades K-6, all ages welcome. $3, 131 Centennial Mall North. Register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Walk-in vaccination clinics at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Administering first and second doses, 3131 O St.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing Co. — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1320 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7:30 p.m. Comedy open mic night, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m., Emily Bass and Friends; 7 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Auditions
"Fantasticks" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. Roles are available for one female-identifying actor, five male-identifying actors and three flexible roles. One role is for a mute and is movement based. Actors are asked to bring sheet music and sing 32 measures, 2-3 minutes, from a Broadway show, read a monologue. Sign up for a one-hour slot. July 21 is the callback date, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.