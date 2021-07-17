Calendar, 7-18 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Show -- 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (Parade at 2 p.m.), 17200 Bluff Road, Waverly
Cornhusker State Games — July 16-25. See complete list of events: Cornhuskerstategames.com.
National High School Rodeo at Lancaster Event Center — 7 p.m., 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. "Its a Small World After All": 50th Anniversary of Disney World. Movies from Disney Shows; Bob Krueger, conductor; featuring Nebraska Brass, free, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Levi William, 201 N. 7th St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free dance lesson, with paid admission; 8 p.m. Justin Kane and Steel City, 6600 W. O St.
Roc 'n Joe Coffee Bar — 3-6 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, 5025 Lindberg.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke, 3233 S. 13th St.
White Elm Brewing — 5-7 p.m. Music Bingo, prizes, free to play, 801 R St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Show: Nathan Hults, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 4:50 p.m. , 7:10 p.m.; "Cyrano de Bergerac" (NR) 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Theater
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 2 p.m. $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.
Register
Strength Training for Seniors at Bryan LifePointe — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Build bone density, improve balance, endurance and strength, $100 for members, $125 for non-members, 7501 S. 27th St.
Auditions
"Fantasticks" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Roles for one female-identifying actor, five male-identifying actors and three flexible roles. One role is for a Mute and is movement based. Actors are asked to bring sheet music and sing 32 measures of music, 2-3 minutes, from a Broadway show, read a monologue and sign up for a one-hour slot. July 21 is the callback date, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
