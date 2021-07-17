Calendar, 7-18 Sunday

Register

Strength Training for Seniors at Bryan LifePointe — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Build bone density, improve balance, endurance and strength, $100 for members, $125 for non-members, 7501 S. 27th St.

Auditions

"Fantasticks" at the Lincoln Community Playhouse — 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday. Roles for one female-identifying actor, five male-identifying actors and three flexible roles. One role is for a Mute and is movement based. Actors are asked to bring sheet music and sing 32 measures of music, 2-3 minutes, from a Broadway show, read a monologue and sign up for a one-hour slot. July 21 is the callback date, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.