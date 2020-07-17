You are the owner of this article.
calendar

Calendar, 7-18 Saturday

EVENTS

Angel Theatre First Flight Festival 7:30 p.m. Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m., grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave. 

Cornhusker State Games — through July 26. See website for seating capacity and social distancing guidelines for attending events. Cornhuskerstategames.com.

Free mask giveaway at CHI Health Nebraska Heart — 9-11 a.m. Drive through main entrance loop to get a free mask, 7500 S. 91st St. 

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets. 

Kelly Oh Brian Band: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Outside seating, social distancing, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.

Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods, $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks. 

Lincoln Children's Zoo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Must make a reservation online, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org

Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.    

Sweaty Saturday workouts — 9:30-10:15 a.m. Free workout, bring your own towel and water bottle, Tower Square, 13th and P streets.

TADAStock: Mill at Telegraph — 7-9 p.m. Must make reservation, $15, 330 S. 21st St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info.

Wine and Howl: Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Bring a dog and a blanket, live music by Killer Garage Band, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: Deerspringswinery.com.

LIVESTREAM

Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

