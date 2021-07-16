Calendar, 7-17 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Brave Animal Rescue + Brews at Kinkaider — 2-6 p.m. Animals for adoption, 201 N. Seventh St.
Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Show -- 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (Parade at 2 p.m.), 17200 Bluff Road, Waverly.
Cornhusker State Games — July 16-25. See complete list of events: Cornhuskerstategames.com.
Dillion's Auto Rib Fest at Playmakers Bar & Grill — 1-10 p.m. $12-$240, live music including: Steel City Band, Hookt, Gabe Nelson with Pants, Featherfoot Charlie and Malpractice. Food trucks including: Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, GrannyWeavs Soul Food, Mary Ellen’s, Smokin’ Gunz Bar-B-Que, Sweet Blue BBQ, Tilley’s Stick Burner BBQ, 77th and West Van Dorn. Tickets: tix.com/ticket-sales/ribfest/4534/event/1222816.
Summer Bash at Frontier Harley-Davidson — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Busted Knuckles stunt show, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Food Truck Frenzy at AAA Ultimate Pawn — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Variety of food trucks, items for purchase, 1126 N. 27th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors, live music at Iron Horse Park, Eighth and P streets.
Husker Photo Booth at Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-noon. Kids can meet cheerleaders, Herbie Husker and take photos with Husker backdrops, free event with paid admission to museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Hyde Observatory night — Sunset-11 p.m. View the stars through three telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Veteran Art and Enterprise: A Celebration of Life — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 25 artists, items for purchase, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Welcome to Lincoln Day -- 4 p.m.-midnight. Celebrating the National High School Finals Rodeo with activities, prizes and Glen Templeton concert. Railyard, 350 Canopy St.
Wingfest at Haymarket Park — 5-8 p.m. $25, proceeds benefiting the Creative Learning Spaces in Lancaster County, 403 Line Drive Circle.
Nearby
"Flight Night" event at Strategic Air Command Museum (Ashland) — 6-8 p.m. Guided tours of the EC-135 Looking Glass Aircraft and cockpit of the F-117 Nighthawk, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — live DJ, dancing, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., 1339 O St.
CHI Health — 2-4:30 p.m. "The Sandlot," free movie, 555 S. 70th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 8:30 p.m.-midnight. MoJo Filter, 200 W. P St.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Johnny Cash Tribute Show with Dustin West, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St.
Kinkaider Brewing — 4-7 p.m. Levi William, 201 N. Seventh St.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. Luck-of-the Draw Dart Tournament, 1101 Arapahoe.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Frailn' Hearts, 7301 S. 70th St.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Comedy show, $5; 9 p.m. "What the Funk" DJ Cali Rascal and DJ Spencelove, $10, 3233 S. 13th St.
White Elm Brewing — 5-8 p.m. Food truck night: Vern and Ellie's Barbeque, 720 Van Dorn St.
Zoo Bar — 6– 9 p.m. Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal; 9:30 p.m. Yabba Griffiths and Traxx, $8, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R) 2:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
"I Do, I Do, I Do" at the Lofte Theater — 7 p.m., July 22-24 and July 29-31; 2 p.m. July 18, July 25 and Aug 1, $24, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Tickets: Lofte.org.
TADAstock 2: Mill at Telegraph — 6-10:30 p.m. $15, 330 S. 21st St. Tickets: tadaproductions.info/tickets.
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday; also July 22-25; $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.
