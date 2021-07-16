Calendar, 7-17 Saturday

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors, live music at Iron Horse Park, Eighth and P streets.

Husker Photo Booth at Lincoln Children's Museum — 10 a.m.-noon. Kids can meet cheerleaders, Herbie Husker and take photos with Husker backdrops, free event with paid admission to museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Hyde Observatory night — Sunset-11 p.m. View the stars through three telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Veteran Art and Enterprise: A Celebration of Life — 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 25 artists, items for purchase, 1630 Memorial Drive.

Welcome to Lincoln Day -- 4 p.m.-midnight. Celebrating the National High School Finals Rodeo with activities, prizes and Glen Templeton concert. Railyard, 350 Canopy St.