Calendar, 7-17 Friday

Events
Angels Theatre First Flight Festival — 7:30 p.m., Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org.
Capitol View Winery: Classic Crossings' British Invasion tribute — 7-9 p.m. Food available for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, 4100 N. 84th St.
James Arthur Vineyards: The Turpin Trio — 6-9 p.m. 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Railyard Concert Series: Dylan Bloom — 7 p.m.-midnight, free concert, 350 Canopy St. Railyardlincoln.com.
VA Coffeehaus — 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music, refreshments, auditorium, 600 S. 70th St.
Livestream
Cornhusker State Games virtual opening ceremonies — Watch on LNKtv, LNKtvcity.Lincoln.ne.gov or facebook.com/cornhuskerstategames.
Livestream movies at Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
Third Friday: Art galleries
The Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan Hart, Tom Quest, Sharon Ohmberger, Patty Scarborough, Christy Kosmicki and Valerie Knobel, 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wall of antique art, 201 N. Seventh St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Quarantini Creativity," by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "NOW," artist students from UNL (first floor); American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again," Nebraska Wesleyan art students (third floor), 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Lux Center for the Arts — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Surface Impressions" (west gallery);"Xenomythology" (east gallery); also "Wooed by Wood," collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. "Butterflies in Transformation"; 7 p.m. Livestream butterfly talk with Neil Dankert, lepidopterist, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Miranda Tess Knutson, Stephen Dinsmore, Lori Thomas, Amos Sterns and Tom Sullivan, 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. "Notable Nebraskans," 233 S. 13th St.
State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. "Capitol Perspectives," 301 Centennial Mall South.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
