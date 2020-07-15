Calendar, 7-16 Thursday

Daily events
BOGO at the Lincoln Children's Museum — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Buy one, get one tickets, use code KAZOO. LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Butterfly mural painting: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural, paint provided. For appointment, call 402-475-1061, 119 S. Ninth St.
"Capitol Perspectives" art show: State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol, artwork by Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Conspiracy NeverMore V.I.P. Night: The Happy Raven — 7-9 p.m. Free, 122 N. 11th St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
First Flight Festival: Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts — 7:30 p.m Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: Lied Center Box Office, call 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Zookeeper's Week: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily demonstrations on the Animal Encounter stage, 1222 S. 27th St.
Parking lot plays: Lincoln Community Playhouse — 5 p.m. parking lot opens; 6 p.m. "The Wright Brothers," freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.
Livestream events
#LUXatHome Art Project Tutorials — Thursdays. At-home art projects that you can do with supplies from home. Vimeo.com/user85232423.
Tabitha online grief-support groups and online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday; caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20. Eight-week support group. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586.
Meetings
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Biennial budget meeting — 3:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!