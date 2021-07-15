Calendar, 7-16 Friday

"Raya and the Last Dragon" at Trinity Lutheran Church — 8-11 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and ice cream, free movie, bring a blanket or chair, 724 S. 12th St. Trinitylincoln.org.

Theater

"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday; also July 22-25; $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.

"Wizard of Oz" movie night at the Airport — 7 p.m. July 23. Food trucks and vendors; 8:45 p.m. movie begins, asking for a $35 donation per car, benefiting Bright Lights Camps, green space west of the hangar, 3801 N.W. 34th St. Families must register at Brightlights.org. Click on the orange "movie night" button, at the top right of the website.

