Calendar, 7-16 Friday

Events
Aging Partners activities — 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Center; 9:30 a.m. Movie and popcorn, Downtown Center; 9:45 a.m. Stepping Out walking group, Downtown Center; Health and Fitness presentation "Happiness is an Inside Job," Belmont Center. See complete list of activities and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Hopes and Dreams Open House fundraiser — 4-7 p.m. July 16. Interactive family activities, food trucks and information on the mission to mentor, teach and empower under-resourced youth in Lincoln, free event, 1035 N. 33rd St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. dining room open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Third Friday art opening at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Group show, featuring Lauren Damm, painting; Lorena Wachendorf, drawings and mixed media; Luis Romero, mirror art; Kevin Baker, paintings and sculptures; Julia Noyes, mixed media; Jane Chesnut, mixed media and Lori Heine, watercolor, 119 S. 9th St.
Walk-in vaccination clinics at Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Administering first and second doses, 3131 O St.
Entertainment
Art & Soul — 6-8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, 5740 Hidcote.
Antelope Park Bandshell — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. VA Coffeehaus with Cortland Opry House Jam Group; drinks and snacks; Quilts of Valor presentation, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 7-9 p.m. Midnight Wanderers; 6 p.m. Hake Catering, 2361 Wittstruck Road.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9:30 p.m. Swap Meet Sally, 5560 S. 48th St.
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Hardwood Dash: 6-8 p.m. Pressed Food truck, 16255 Adams St.
Garage Sports Bar & Grill — 8 p.m.-midnight. Themotherdudes, 5551 S. 48th St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-8 p.m. Ghost Tours in the Vineyard, $45, 2001 W. Raymond.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Hillbilly Deluxe Band, $5; 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe open, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Moonshiners Saloon — 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. karaoke, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege.
Roc 'n Joe — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 5025 Lindberg.
Royal Grove — 8 p.m. Southern Accents: Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers; $15-$160, all ages show, 340 W. Cornhusker.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Jared's Super Blues party, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 8 p.m. Variety of Belly Dancers and themed drinks, 3233 S. 13th St.
SouthPointe Pavilions — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Come Together Band, 2910 Pine Lake.
White Elm Brewing (Van Dorn) — 5-8 p.m. Food truck night: Papi Churros & Tacos, 720 Van Dorn.
Wilderness Ridge — 6-9 p.m. Kelly Oh Brian, no cover, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place.
Zoo Bar — 5-7 p.m. Tim Budding and Shawn Holt; 9 p.m. Kris Lager, $10, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I Carry You With Me" (R), 4:50 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
"Raya and the Last Dragon" at Trinity Lutheran Church — 8-11 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips and ice cream, free movie, bring a blanket or chair, 724 S. 12th St. Trinitylincoln.org.
Theater
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday; also July 22-25; $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.
Register
"Wizard of Oz" movie night at the Airport — 7 p.m. July 23. Food trucks and vendors; 8:45 p.m. movie begins, asking for a $35 donation per car, benefiting Bright Lights Camps, green space west of the hangar, 3801 N.W. 34th St. Families must register at Brightlights.org. Click on the orange "movie night" button, at the top right of the website.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.