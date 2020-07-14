Calendar, 7-15 Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Please check event venues for current information.

EVENTS

Butterfly mural painting at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural. Kids must be accompanied by adult, make appointment to paint: call 402-475-1061, 119 S. 9th St.

"Capitol Perspectives" art show at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol from the perspective of Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.

Movie night at The Railyard: Aladdin — 7 p.m. Bring your own chair or blanket, free, 350 Canopy St.