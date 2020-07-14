Calendar, 7-15 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
Butterfly mural painting at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Public is invited to help paint a butterfly mural. Kids must be accompanied by adult, make appointment to paint: call 402-475-1061, 119 S. 9th St.
"Capitol Perspectives" art show at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol from the perspective of Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
Movie night at The Railyard: Aladdin — 7 p.m. Bring your own chair or blanket, free, 350 Canopy St.
Wheat Paste Mural traveling show — 12:30-2 p.m. Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.; 2:30-4 p.m. Hub Cafe, 250 N. 21st St.; 4-5:30 p.m. The Mill, 800 P St.
LIVESTREAM MOVIES
Mary Riepma Ross Center — View July movies at Theross.org.
CONCERTS
Capitol View Winery: Classic Crossings' British Invasion tribute — 7-9 p.m. Friday. Please social distance, food available for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Deer Springs Winery: The Midnight Wanderers — 7-9 p.m. 16255 Adams St. Deerspringswinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Friday, The Turpin Trio; 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Kelly Oh Brian, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series: Ricky Szablowski — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy music on the patio, 201 N. 7th St.
Railyard Concert Series: Dylan Bloom — 7 p.m. Friday. 350 Canopy St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
