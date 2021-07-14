Calendar, 7-15 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners activities — 9 a.m. Games and cards, Belmont Center; 10 a.m. Games and cards, Bennet Center; 10:30 a.m. 10-point Pitch, Belmont Center; 10:30 a.m. "Label Lingo: Getting to know the nutrition facts on labels," Downtown Center; 10:30 a.m. Computer 101, Downtown Center; 11:15 a.m. Strength and balance exercises, Bennet Center; 11:45 a.m. Bookmobile visit, Lake Street Center; 12:15 a.m. Exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Center; 2 p.m. Qigong via Zoom, register for link: 402-441-7575. See complete list of activities and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.