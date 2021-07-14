Calendar, 7-15 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — 9 a.m. Games and cards, Belmont Center; 10 a.m. Games and cards, Bennet Center; 10:30 a.m. 10-point Pitch, Belmont Center; 10:30 a.m. "Label Lingo: Getting to know the nutrition facts on labels," Downtown Center; 10:30 a.m. Computer 101, Downtown Center; 11:15 a.m. Strength and balance exercises, Bennet Center; 11:45 a.m. Bookmobile visit, Lake Street Center; 12:15 a.m. Exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Center; 2 p.m. Qigong via Zoom, register for link: 402-441-7575. See complete list of activities and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Variety of vendors to shop, SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Health Screenings at Bryan LifePointe Campus — 7-9 a.m. Must register, call for cost of screening, 7501 S. 27th St. Register: 402-481-6300.
Humanities of Nebraska presentation: "A Bad Man in a Better Place" — 1 p.m. Enjoy rare images and stories of Jesse James, with author Jeff Barnes, $4 suggested meal donation, must register, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St. Register: 402-416-7693.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz; free Nacho bar, 124 N 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1320 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 8 p.m. Tab Benoit and Alastair Greene; $30, day of show; $100, table of two; $200, table of 4, $2 minor fee at door, 1415 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 West P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jaime Lane.
Rumology — 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live Jazz piano lounge, 7301 S. 27th St.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — 6-9 p.m. Lucas Kellison, 575 Fallbrook.
Stransky Park concert series — 7-9 p.m. Clementine & the Meanderin Oranges, 17th and Harrison streets.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. S***hook, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Meetings
Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast Citizens' meeting — 5:30 p.m. Joyo Theatre, 6102 Havelock Ave.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (R) 5 p.m.; "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 7:25 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
"The Addams Family" at Pinewood Bowl Theater — 8-10:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; also July 22-25; $14, age 19 and up; $6, age 5-18; free, age 4 and under; 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Pinewoodbowl.org.