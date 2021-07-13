Calendar: 7-14 Wednesday

Aging Partners Senior Centers activities — 9 a.m. Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center; 9 a.m. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo and cards, Belmont Center; 9 a.m. Walking Warriors, Hickman Center; 9 a.m. Chair yoga via Zoom, call 402-471-7575; 9:30 a.m. Senior Health Promotion, Vermeer Education Center, by appointment, call 402-441-7575; 10 a.m. Bingo, Downtown Center; 10 a.m. Physical exercises, Asian Center; 10:30 a.m. Dance for Life exercise Zoom class, call 402-441-7575 for link. See complete list of activities and more information: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.