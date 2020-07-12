Calendar, 7-13 Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Events

Capitol Perspectives art show: State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Artwork showcasing 25 views of the Capitol, created by Noyes Gallery artists, through July 31, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.

Kiechel Fine Art: Two student art shows — noon-5 p.m. "NOW," celebrating the work of new artists from UNL (first floor), curated by Aaron Holz; American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again" works from Nebraska Wesleyan art students (third floor), 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.

Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.