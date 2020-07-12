Calendar, 7-13 Monday

Events
Capitol Perspectives art show: State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Artwork showcasing 25 views of the Capitol, created by Noyes Gallery artists, through July 31, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Kiechel Fine Art: Two student art shows — noon-5 p.m. "NOW," celebrating the work of new artists from UNL (first floor), curated by Aaron Holz; American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again" works from Nebraska Wesleyan art students (third floor), 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Ice Box: open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, social distancing guidelines, 2121 N. 27th St.
The Landis Family Band at Lincoln Community Playhouse — 5 p.m. Parking lot opens; 6 p.m. Band begins, freewill donation, 2500 S. 56th St.
Meetings
City Council Directors' meeting — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
City Council Public meeting — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Nearby
Beatrice Community Players auditions — 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Must sign up to audition, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. More information: BeatriceCommunityPlayers.com or 402-228-1801.
