Calendar, 7-12 Sunday

Events
College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., all other shoppers, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, 1448 E St.
Lincoln Children's Museum open — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Must go online and read visitor information, sign waiver and read pledge. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lincoln city pools open — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods. 90-minute session beginning at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. $2. More information: Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pups and Pints — 4-8 p.m. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, social distancing, masks encouraged, 350 Canopy St.
The Wildwoods: Kinkaider Brewing Summer Music series — 4-7 p.m. $1 hot dogs, drinks available for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
Livestream events
Lightning bugs live: Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — 8:30 p.m. Zoom meeting, then Facebook Live event where you can watch fireflies light up the sky at the visitor center or your own backyard; 9:30 p.m. Join the Zoom link again, sharing stories and discussion, $5 donation. Register: Springcreek.audubon.org/events.
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Virtual Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ.
Virtual concert
Virtual Hymn Festival: First-Plymouth Choir, Tom Trenney and Ariel Merivil — 6 p.m. "Will you come and follow me?" Free. Abendmusik.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
