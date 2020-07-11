Calendar, 7-12 Sunday

Lightning bugs live: Spring Creek Prairie Audubon — 8:30 p.m. Zoom meeting, then Facebook Live event where you can watch fireflies light up the sky at the visitor center or your own backyard; 9:30 p.m. Join the Zoom link again, sharing stories and discussion, $5 donation. Register: Springcreek.audubon.org/events.

Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Virtual Family Adventure 2020 — Join an interactive adventure, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ.

Virtual concert

Virtual Hymn Festival: First-Plymouth Choir, Tom Trenney and Ariel Merivil — 6 p.m. "Will you come and follow me?" Free. Abendmusik.org.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices: Theross.org.

