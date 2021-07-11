Calendar, 7-12 Monday

Events
Aging Partners invites seniors to events — 9 a.m. Games and cards, Belmont Senior Center; 9:30 a.m. Foot Clinic, Firth Center; 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, Downtown Center; 10 a.m. Fitness class, Asian Center; 10 a.m. Qi Gong Refresh and Recharge via Zoom, register: 402-441-7575; 10:45 a.m. Blood Pressure screenings, Firth Center; 12;15 p.m. "Having a Positive Outlook" and "Can Do Spirit", Firth Center; 2 p.m. Dance for Life, via Zoom, register: 402-441-7575. More information and addresses: 402-441-7575.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools, $9 per family. See website for addresses and hours of operation. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.
Historic Games at Nebraska History Museum — 11 a.m. Meets the second, third and fourth Mondays, grades K-6, all ages welcome. Kids learn about, play and create their own game, $3 per kid, 131 Centennial Mall North. Register: Erica.Koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boiler Brewing (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 6800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Pink Bunny, 1630 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writer's workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam session, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 7:25 p.m.; "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 5 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m, 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tutors needed for English Language learners and native speakers of English working on their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.orgor 402-476-7323.
"Reunite Lincoln" free movie night at Marcus Grand — 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday. 6 p.m. Dinner for purchase, meet and greet with Greg Marcus; 6:45 p.m. movie begins, 1101 P St. Register: downtownlincoln.org/grand-cinema-return
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Meeting and networking, bring a guest; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
