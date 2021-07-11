Calendar, 7-12 Monday

Events

Aging Partners invites seniors to events — 9 a.m. Games and cards, Belmont Senior Center; 9:30 a.m. Foot Clinic, Firth Center; 10 a.m. Wii Bowling, Downtown Center; 10 a.m. Fitness class, Asian Center; 10 a.m. Qi Gong Refresh and Recharge via Zoom, register: 402-441-7575; 10:45 a.m. Blood Pressure screenings, Firth Center; 12;15 p.m. "Having a Positive Outlook" and "Can Do Spirit", Firth Center; 2 p.m. Dance for Life, via Zoom, register: 402-441-7575. More information and addresses: 402-441-7575.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Bank Lincoln — 3-4 p.m. Capitol City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege St. Lincolnfoodbank.org.

Family swim nights at Lincoln neighborhood pools — 6-8 p.m. Mondays. Belmont and Eden pools, $9 per family. See website for addresses and hours of operation. Lincoln.ne.gov/pools.