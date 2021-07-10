Calendar, 7-11 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
Capitol View Winery (Roca) — 3-5 p.m. Josh Hoyer, no cover, 2361 Wittstruck Road.
Cosmic Eye — 2 p.m. Family Bingo, make a purchase to participate, prizes, 6800 P St.
John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell — 7 p.m. Free, bring a blanket, chair and picnic, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Kinkaider Brewing — 7-10 p.m. live music series, 201 N. Seventh St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. Free dance lesson, with paid admission; 8 p.m. Country Night: Lucas Minor and Derryl Perry, 6600 W. O St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. karaoke, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 5-8 p.m. Jason D. Williams, $20 in advance; $25 day of show; 8 p.m.-midnight. Zoolarious Comedy show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Truman & Tennessee" (R) 5 p.m.; "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 7:25 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Bolshoi Ballet’s Coppelia" (NR) 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Lincoln Children’s Museum presents H20 Whoa Week Camp — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Kids must wear a mask, $220, members; $240, nonmembers; 1420 P St. Register: Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: Bryan Health — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Improve balance and mobility, reduce pain and fatigue, boost energy and more, $120, members; $200, nonmembers; 7501 S. 27th St. Register: call 402-281-6300.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Business meeting and networking. Members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
