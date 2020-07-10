Calendar, 7-11 Saturday

EVENTS
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Drive-in Variety Talent Show in Manley — 7:30 p.m. $40 per vehicle, featuring Catherine Bobst, CeCe Jude Hastreiter, Andrew Schell, masks required inside, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Reserve your spot: 402-234-2553.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Lincoln city pools — Arnold, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods will have 90-minute swim sessions beginning at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., allowing staff to disinfect surfaces during breaks. Cost: $2. Bring your own masks, sunscreen, sandals and towels. Lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks.
Manuel de la Torre: Rock 'n Joe Coffee — 7-9 p.m., free, 5025 Lindberg St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Matt Briggs: Rumology — 7:30- 10 p.m. Listen to acoustic interpretations from a variety of familiar songs, 7301 S. 97th St.
Mike Semrad of the Bottletops: Lied Center Music on the Move series — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bicycle-powered stage will be bringing the music to you, beginning at Northern Lights shopping center, 80th and Holdrege streets. Liedcenter.org.
Majic, Margret Jenkins & Bob Marshall: Capitol View Winery in Roca — 7-9 p.m., 2361 Wittstruck Rd. Tickets: 402- 328-3494
Sweaty Saturday workouts — 9:30-10:15 a.m. Free community workout, bring your own towel and water bottle, Tower Square, 13th and P streets.
Tailgate Cinema: "The Lion King" at the Champions Club — 6:30 p.m.: Gates open and food trucks; 7:30 p.m. Pre-party with live music and performers; 9:15 p.m.: “The Lion King” movie starts, free, must reserve ticket and vehicle spot shorturl.at/hjuzC, 707 Stadium Drive.
The Private Stock Band: Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Enjoy dancing music from the '60's, $5; 6-8 p.m. Doorstep Diner, 16255 Adams St. Tickets: Deerspringswinery.com.
Tom Roth & Wes Stebbins : James Arthur Vineyards — 4-7 p.m. 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
LIVESTREAMED EVENTS
Cornhusker State Games virtual adventure — 7 a.m.- p.m. Run, bike and paddle around the city as a team or solo. Register: Cornhuskerstategames.com/sports/adventure-race.
MOVIES
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View movies and prices at theross.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
