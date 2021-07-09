Calendar, 7-10 Saturday

Events

Big Bug Hunt at Southern Heights Food Forest — 10 a.m.-noon. All ages welcome, nets and magnifiers provided, bring your smart phone to get started on iNaturalist or Seek. Free. 5750 S. 40th St.

Big Parking Lot Giveaway at People’s City Mission’s Help Center — 8 a.m.-noon. Giving away free clothing, housewares, toys and more to anyone who has been impacted by COVID or is need, 6800 P St.

Brave Animal Rescue at Cause for Paws — 10 a.m.-noon. Meet your new pet to adopt, 2445 S. 48th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Discovery Days and Farmers Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music, food trucks and Backyard Farmer Garden; Visit the arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.