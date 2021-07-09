Calendar, 7-10 Saturday

Events
Big Bug Hunt at Southern Heights Food Forest — 10 a.m.-noon. All ages welcome, nets and magnifiers provided, bring your smart phone to get started on iNaturalist or Seek. Free. 5750 S. 40th St.
Big Parking Lot Giveaway at People’s City Mission’s Help Center — 8 a.m.-noon. Giving away free clothing, housewares, toys and more to anyone who has been impacted by COVID or is need, 6800 P St.
Brave Animal Rescue at Cause for Paws — 10 a.m.-noon. Meet your new pet to adopt, 2445 S. 48th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Discovery Days and Farmers Market on East Campus — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy hands-on, science-focused activities, vendor fair, live music, food trucks and Backyard Farmer Garden; Visit the arboretum, newly renovated Dairy Store, Dinsdale Family Learning Commons and interactive digital kiosk. Apple doughnuts from Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, East Campus Loop, 33rd and Holdrege streets.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Shop a variety of vendors, live music at Iron Horse Park, free admission, Eighth and P streets.
Hyde Observatory night — Sunset-11 p.m. View the stars through three telescopes, free, 3701 S. 70th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Saturday Morning Scoot at Frontier Harley-Davidson — 9:30 a.m. Free coffee and doughnuts, 205 N.W. 40th St.
Entertainment
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. McGovern String Band, $5; 6-8 p.m. HF Crave burgers, 16255 Adams St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Josh Hoyer, no cover; Dinner & Co, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Moonshiner's Saloon — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Luck-of-the Draw Dart Tournament, 1101 Arapahoe St.
Pub Bar — 9 p.m. karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rock 'n Joe — 7-9 p.m. Acoustic Crossroads, free, 5025 Lindberg St.
Rosie's Sportsbar & Grill — 9 p.m. Greg G and Route 3, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. Doctor P and Funtcase, $22, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 8 p.m. Round 3 of Comedy Gauntlet, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Art and Live Music + Mixed Media painting class, 3233 S. 13th St.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Southern Cross, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
VFW 3606 — 5-7:30 p.m. Steak night; 7-10:30 p.m. Catch-A-Ride, 3340 W. A St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Truman & Tennessee" (NR) 2:45 p.m., 7:25 p.m.; "All Light, Everywhere" (NR) 5 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Mary Mack and Amber Preston at TADA — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $10 at 7:30 p.m. show; $5 at 9:30 p.m. show; livestreaming also available, 701 P St. Tadatheatre.info.
Comedian and magician Tom Burgoon at Screamers — 8 p.m. dinner; 9 p.m. show, 803 Q St. Tickets: Screamersdining.com or 531-500-2550.
Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show at Cornhusker Marriott — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, 333 S. 13th St. Reservations: Thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/tickets-showtimes.
