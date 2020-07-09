Calendar, 7-10 Friday

Events
A Ferocious Jungle Cat and DJ Flycuts: Railyard — 7 p.m.-midnight, free concert, 350 Canopy St.
Food Truck Rodeo: Lancaster Event Center — 5-9 p.m. Food trucks, live music, outdoor seating, all ages, no cover, 4100 N. 84th St.
Hardwood Dash and Carry: Capitol View Winery — 7-9 p.m. No cover, food available for purchase, 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Tailgate Cinema: Nebraska Champions parking lot — 6:30 p.m.: Gates open; 7:30 p.m.: Pre-party, live music; 9:15 p.m. "The Lion King," free, must reserve ticket at shorturl.at/vzHIZ, 707 Stadium Drive.
U-Stop parking lot party — 3-5 p.m. Fridays, through Aug. 28. Prizes, free hot dogs, snacks and swag, social distancing, masks encouraged, 6400 N. 84th St.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org.
Second Friday: Art galleries
The Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Susan Hart, Tom Quest, Sharon Ohmberger, Patty Scarborough, Christy Kosmicki and Valerie Knobel, 719 P St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of antique art, 201 N. Seventh St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," 25 Nebraska artists, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Quarantini Creativity," masks and social distancing required; by appointment, call Judith at 402-570-4123, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Fine Art: Student art shows — noon, gallery opens; 4-8 p.m. "NOW," celebrating the work of new artists from UNL (first floor), curated by Aaron Holz; American Regionalists (second floor); "Together Again" Works from Nebraska Wesleyan art students (third floor), 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Lux Center for the Arts — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. "Surface Impressions," (west gallery);"Xenomythology," (east gallery); also "Wooed by Wood," collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gallery open; 7 p.m. Livestreaming on Facebook, guest speaker Neil Dankert, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Miranda Tess Knutson, modern mixed media, masks required, Metro Gallery, 1316 N St.
Nebraska Club — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. "Notable Nebraskans," curator Metro Gallery, 233 S. 13th St.
State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. "Capitol Perspectives," 301 Centennial Mall South.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!