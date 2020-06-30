Calendar, 7-1 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
EVENTS
"Capitol Perspectives" Art show at the State Office Building — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. View all things Capitol from the perspective of Noyes Gallery artists, through Aug. 31, 301 Centennial Mall.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert: Saint Paul Church — 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Enjoy a selection of hymns performed by Carmen Maurer, public is invited to park alongside the church, 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.
Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St.
LIVESTREAM MOVIES
New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices.
REGISTER
Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
