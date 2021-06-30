Calendar, 7-1 Thursday

Events
American Ballet Theatre at Pioneers Park — 8:15 p.m. Free, bring lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Center for People in Need food and diaper distribution — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, bring a Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Fallbrook Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m. Meet Chef Kevin Chinn, watch a cooking demonstration; SNAP dollars and Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) accepted, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday-Fridays through October. Starting at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St., $50. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Ice cream social and panel discussion for "Climate Ride" — 7 p.m., ice cream social; 7:30 p.m., panel to discuss actions that Lincoln is taking with climate change, free, First Mennonite Church, 7300 Holdrege St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Strength training for women — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 10. 7501 S. 27th St. Register: Bryanhealth.org/calendar or 402-481-6300 (press zero).
Entertainment
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Nick the Quick, 1630 P St.
Grata Bar — 8-11 p.m. karaoke, free, 6891 A St.
Gray's Keg — 8 p.m. Featured bands: Zamtrip and Stately Wayne Manor, 104 N. 20th St.
Rumology — 6-8 p.m. Crepes made by Chef Emily, for purchase; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, piano lounge, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Shotguns Bar — 8-11 p.m. Tommy O'Keeffe, 1332 P St.
Stransky Park Summer Concert series — 7-9 p.m. Jackie Allen, singer, free, Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison streets. Facebook.com/stranskyconcerts or kzum.org.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Cory Grinder and the Playboy Scouts; also Mike Semrad Trio; 9 p.m.-midnight. S---hook karaoke, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets first and third Thursdays. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Holler" (R) 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Summer of Soul" (PG-13) 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.