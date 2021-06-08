Calendar: 6-9 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners foot clinics — 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Must make an appointment, 402-441-7506, Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Cornhusker Classic Quarter Horse show — Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-June 15, free for spectators, 4100 N. 84th St.
DelRay Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — 7 p.m. Free drop-in Merengue class, 817 R St. More information: TheDelRay.com.
FitLot multi-week series at Woods Park — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through June 30. Free fitness classes. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing, bring water, towel and hand sanitizer, all ages welcome, 401 S. 33rd St. Register: Fitlot.org/parks/Lincoln.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Hub Cafe Farmers' Market — 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Live music, food and drinks available for purchase, 250 N. 21st St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Wild Wednesdays" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays. $13.95, 13-61; $11.95, kids 2-12 and seniors 62 and up; free for zoo members and kids age 1 and under, 1222 S. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Brewsky's East — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, free to play, 2840 S. 70th St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8-10 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 6891 A St.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. '90s TV trivia; LuLu's food for purchase, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestream events
"Brain and Body" class with Jackie and David online — Noon. Designed for age 50 and up, class will help improve your mobility, balance, strength, memory and cognition. Register for Zoom link. To register: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lfumrrDkiEtfLAiP37EpdS8DLruNTPK3L.