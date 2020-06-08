You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 6-9 Tuesday
Calendar, 6-9 Tuesday

Please check event venues for current updates in light of postponements and cancellations.

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Bring Center Card or photo ID and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

NeighborWorks week: Homebuilder's competition — Entries due today. Families are invited to create homes out of toothpicks, marshmallows and other items to compete for prizes. Photos should be emailed to staff@nwlincoln.org and will be uploaded to the NeighborWorks Facebook page, public will vote for winners between June 10-12, winners announced on June 13. More information: Nwlincoln.org or Facebook.com/nwlincoln.

Livestream events 

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Daily, through Thursday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Family fun night with Nebraska 4-H: Making bean bags — 7 p.m. Families view an activity together from the comfort of their home. Go to: 4h.unl.edu/family-fun-night.

Jazz in June — 7-9 p.m. Andrew Wray, free concert. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or Jazzinjune.com.

Meetings 

Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee — 7 a.m. Woods Park Place, 3131 O St. 

Greater Lincoln Workforce Development Board — 11 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 5 p.m. LLCHD Building, 3131 O St. Training Center.

Movies 

New movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View June movies at theross.org.

Register

Grand Challenges of Engineering 4-H virtual camp 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. High school students can learn about the power of engineering and science to solve global grand challenges, $75. Register: 4h.unl.edu/virtual-camps

Mobile Content Creation virtual camp — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Virtual Digital Media and the College of Journalism and Mass Communications will teach you how to tell stories from the palm of your hand. Registe: 4h.unl.edu/virtual-camps.

Women in Sales and Business Zoom meeting  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send Zoom invitation. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

