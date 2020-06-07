Calendar, 6-8 Monday

Livestream events

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Monday-Sunday. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Hy-Vee KidsFit at-home workouts — 9 a.m. daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com.

Parkinson virtual support group for women — 7 p.m. Register: Unmc.zoom.us/j/93447704600.

Virtual trivia: Happy Raven — 7 p.m. Play solo or as team, answers will be given in the chat function of Zoom by selecting "to the host only" option, teams select one person to give an answer. Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/95584986565.

Movies

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.

Meetings

Nebraska State Board of Canvassers — 12:30 p.m. Agenda is to certify results of the May 12 primary, Capitol, 1445 K St., hearing room 1524.

Register

Women in Sales and Business Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, current goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send Zoom invitation. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

