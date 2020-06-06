Calendar, 6-7 Sunday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Pioneers Park — 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Trails open; Nature Center — 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Gated trails, educational buildings, restrooms and drinking fountains closed, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Sunday College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. for shoppers age 60 and over; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for all other shoppers; one-way foot traffic, public should enter from 48th Street and Prescott Avenue. Facebook.com/sundayfarmersmarket.
YMCAs — Noon-5 p.m. Four facilities are open: Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast locations. YMCAlincoln.org.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — Tickets on sale for the Wildlife Walk, one-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — To view movies and see prices, go to theross.org.
Reminder
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org.
Register
Women in Sales and Business host online Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. RSVP on the Women in Sales Facebook page. Leadership will send back an invitation to the Zoom site. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
