Calendar, 6-7 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Del Ray Ballroom free drop-in classes in June — 7 p.m. Free classes to celebrate Del Ray's 20th anniversary July 1, 817 R. St. More information: Delrayballroom.com.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. Final class, $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Food Bank of Lincoln distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2, 4100 N. 84th St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment in-person
Boiler Brewing South — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, prizes, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Livestreamed
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine" (NR) 5 p.m. 7 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
City Council meeting — 3 p.m. Council Chambers, 555 S. 10th St.
Auditions
Lincoln Community Playhouse "Cinderella": A Toby Show — 7 p.m. Seeking four women and three men for roles and musicians who can play guitar, washboard and other portable instruments. All actors must be vaccinated prior to auditioning. Register for audition: Lincolnplayhouse.com/auditions.
Summer Camps
"l love to Write" summer writing camps for kids — June 7-11. 9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., kids 7-11; 1:30-3 p.m., kids 12-14; 6-7:30 p.m. family writing, space is limited. Register: unl.edu/newp/love-to-write.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum one-day and three-day camps — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7-July 30. Register: call Will Miller at 402-944-3100, ext. 221, or sacmuseum.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.