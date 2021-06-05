Calendar, 6-6 Sunday

Events
Art for Safe Streets: Street painting — 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Watch a team of artists paint a mural on the street, free, 11th and B streets.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Disney on Ice "Mickey's Search Party" — See website for times and tickets. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Sunday farmers market at College View — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local produce and goods, live music, SNAP/EBT and Double Up Food Bucks accepted, free, 4801 Prescott Ave. Sundayfarmersmarket.org.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. See website for times and ticket prices, 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.
Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Music bingo, free to play, 5500 S. 56th St.
James Arthur Vineyards — Noon-6 p.m. Sundaes on Sunday; 2-5 p.m. Tom & Wes Duo, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond.
Kinkaider — 4-7 p.m. Live music series: Ro Hempel, 201 N. Seventh St.
UNL Kimball Hall green space — 6 p.m. Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra, free concert, must register for in-person ticket, bring a lawn chair or blanket, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.
Pla Mor Ballroom country night — 7 p.m. Free country dance lessons with paid admission; 8 p.m.-midnight. Hayseed Cowboys, 6600 W. O St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10 p.m. Zoolarious comedy show, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine"(NR), 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (NR), 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
The Bay Rabble summer camps — July 20-23. See website for complete list of activities, times and prices, 2005 Y St. Register: Thebay.org/camps.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Business meeting and networking. Current members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Auditions
Lincoln Community Playhouse "Cinderella": A Toby Show — 7 p.m. Monday. The playhouse is seeking four women and three men and musicians who can play guitar, washboard and other portable instruments. All actors must be vaccinated prior to auditioning. Register for audition: Lincolnplayhouse.com/auditions.
