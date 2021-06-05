Calendar, 6-6 Sunday

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Business meeting and networking. Current members are encouraged to bring a guest, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events .

Auditions

Lincoln Community Playhouse "Cinderella": A Toby Show — 7 p.m. Monday. The playhouse is seeking four women and three men and musicians who can play guitar, washboard and other portable instruments. All actors must be vaccinated prior to auditioning. Register for audition: Lincolnplayhouse.com/auditions.