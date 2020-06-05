Calendar, 6-6 Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert with hymns played from First-Plymouth's tower, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

Gallery 9 — Noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, "Two Women, Two Visions," showcasing Gretchen Olberding and Rachel Smith, gallery is open for in-person viewings, through June 28, by appointment any time, call or text 402-570-4123, 124 S. 9th St.

Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. Seventh and Canopy streets.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.