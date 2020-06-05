Calendar, 6-6 Saturday

Events
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. Saturdays, grab-and-go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Carillon in the Car — 5:30 p.m. Drive-in style concert with hymns played from First-Plymouth's tower, First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Gallery 9 — Noon-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, "Two Women, Two Visions," showcasing Gretchen Olberding and Rachel Smith, gallery is open for in-person viewings, through June 28, by appointment any time, call or text 402-570-4123, 124 S. 9th St.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Rain or shine. Seventh and Canopy streets.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — Weekend hours: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
NeighborWorks week: Homebuilder's competition — June 6-13. Families are invited to create homes out of toothpicks, marshmallows and other items to compete for prizes. Email photos to staff@nwlincoln.org by Tuesday; public will vote on winners Wednesday-Friday. Nwlincoln.org or Facebook.com/nwlincoln.
Pioneers Park — 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Trails open; Nature Center — 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Gated trails, educational buildings, restrooms and drinking fountains are closed, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Summer music series: James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. The Shucks Brothers, live outdoor concert, social distancing guidelines apply, $11, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.ticketspice.com/summer-music-series-060620.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 9 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Daily. One-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org to book a time slot, 1222 S. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org.
Livestream events and videos
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy stories, experiments and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Hy-Vee Kidsfit at home — 9 a.m. Daily. Kids can start their day with kid-friendly at-home workouts, keeping kids active. Hy-veekidsfit.com.
Movies
Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.
Nearby
Strategic Air Command Museum — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daily. Free admission for health care workers, military members and first responders, 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. Sacmuseum.org or 402-944-3100.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.
