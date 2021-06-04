Calendar, 6-5 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Clinton Neighborhood Cleanup — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.

Disney on Ice "Mickey's Search Party" — Saturday-Sunday. See website for times and tickets. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.

Eastridge Neighborhood garage sales — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A to O streets between 56th and 63rd streets. Map of garage sales: Facebook.com/Eastridge.Neighborhood.

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register:lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.