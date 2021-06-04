Calendar, 6-5 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Clinton Neighborhood Cleanup — 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Bring clothing, electronics, furniture, home goods, old bikes, old lumber and metal scraps. Tires are accepted with proof of Clinton residency. Drop off items at Clinton Elementary School, 1520 N. 29th St. More information: call Gloria at 402-525-1579.
Disney on Ice "Mickey's Search Party" — Saturday-Sunday. See website for times and tickets. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Eastridge Neighborhood garage sales — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A to O streets between 56th and 63rd streets. Map of garage sales: Facebook.com/Eastridge.Neighborhood.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English working on increasing their literacy skills. Register:lincolnliteracy.org or jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Haymarket Farmers Market — 8 a.m.-noon. Eighth and P streets. Lincolnhaymarket.org.
Havelock 3K and 10K run — 7:30 a.m. Start at Pinnacle Bank, 6145 Havelock Avenue and end at Havelock Park, spectators free to watch, 6300 Morrill Ave.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Lincoln Bike Kitchen bikes sale — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1635 S. First St. Lincolnbikekitchen.org.
National Prairie Day at Spring Creek Audubon Prairie — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Self-guided walk on trails free, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 S.W. 100th St.
Prairie Pines Nature Preserve — 10 a.m.-noon. Wild flower walk; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Arboretum, Ninja Course, no pets, kids must be accompanied with a guardian, 3100 N. 112th St.
Near South annual garage sales — 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Maps available at Russ's Market, 17th and Washington streets; free barbecue, Transformation Thrift Shop, 14th and B streets; Snowdaze food truck, 1928 A St.
Makit Takit Market — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Outdoor fair, arts, crafts and food trucks, 4750 Normal Blvd.
Open House for GPTN Connector Bridge — 3-4:30 p.m. Speaker is Councilman Bennie Shobe, public can view photos of the project, free, Densmore Park, 6701 S. 14th St.
Tabernacle Experience at Campus Life — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Through-June 13. Walk through and experience a 40-minute audio tour of a tabernacle. Reservations recommended on Saturday-Sunday, 6401 Pine Lake Road. Reservations: Yfclincoln.ticketspice.com/tabernacle-experience.
Wyuka Stables Craft Fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Outdoor fair, arts, crafts and food trucks, 3600 O St.
Entertainment
Deer Springs Winery — 7-9 p.m. Salt Creek Pirates, $5, 16255 Adams St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6-9 p.m. Ruminator, no cover, 2001 W. Raymond Road.
Rosie's Sportsbar & Grill — 4:30 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn; 6 p.m. Custom 20; 8 p.m. AM FM Band, $10, 1501 Centerpark Road.
Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Colt Ford, $25-$240, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Gato Comedy: Tribute to Kenny Rogers; $14, adv; $17, door, 7301 S. 27th St. Tickets: Facebook.com/RumologyLincoln/events.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight, DJ Relic, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine" (NR), 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?," (NR) 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Theater
7:30 and 9:30 p.m., TADA, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Pas de Deux recital — 6 p.m. $23, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
