Calendar, 6-5 Friday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-in movie: "The Greatest Showman" — 9 p.m. Enjoy a movie with the family, drive-in style, sponsored by Youth for Christ Lincoln, $25 suggested donation per car, popcorn and soda available for purchase, 6401 Pine Lake Road. shorturl.at/FJW49 or call 402-420-7475.
Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your photo ID, pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Movie & Wine Under the Stars: James Arthur Vineyards — 9:30 p.m. $15, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Livestream events
Andrea von Kampen Facebook and Instagram concert — 7:30 p.m. Facebook.com/avonkampen/live and Instagram.com/andreavonkampen.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Lied Center live concert: Hannah Huston — 7:30 p.m. Enjoy the singing finalist from "The Voice," free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.
Movies
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.
Meetings
Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — 9 a.m. Via conference call, dial 1-888-820-1938, access code is 8957380#, open session agenda.
Art openings in-person and livestreamed
Constellation Studios — noon-8 p.m. Surface Impressions: International Juried Print Exhibition, visit by appointment, call 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," featuring the work of 25 Nebraska artists, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Two Women, Two Visions," showcasing Gretchen Olberding and Rachel Smith, by appointment only, call 402-477-2822, 124 S. 9th St.
Kichel Fine Art — 4-8 p.m. New artists and American Regionalist artwork, 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.
Lux Center for the Arts — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Surface Impressions, sign up on the website for an in-person viewing, masks required, register to attend at Luxcenter.org, 2601 N. 48th St.
Metro Art Gallery — 5 p.m. Quarantine Show by SayCha, online or in person, as long as you’re wearing a mask, Metro Gallery, 1316 N St. Metrogallerynebraskallc.com.
Noyes Art Gallery — 7 p.m. Livestreaming art from your couch, host Julia Noyes. Noyesartgallery.com.
Downtown Lincoln Virtual First Friday — 4-9 p.m. Downtownlincoln.org/do/downtown-lincoln-virtual-first-friday.
