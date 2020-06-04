You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calendar, 6-5 Friday
View Comments
calendar

Calendar, 6-5 Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Drive-in movie: "The Greatest Showman" — 9 p.m. Enjoy a movie with the family, drive-in style, sponsored by Youth for Christ Lincoln, $25 suggested donation per car, popcorn and soda available for purchase, 6401 Pine Lake Road. shorturl.at/FJW49 or call 402-420-7475.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your photo ID, pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Movie & Wine Under the Stars: James Arthur Vineyards — 9:30 p.m. $15, 2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.

Livestream events

Andrea von Kampen Facebook and Instagram concert  7:30 p.m. Facebook.com/avonkampen/live and Instagram.com/andreavonkampen.

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum  10:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Lied Center live concert: Hannah Huston  7:30 p.m. Enjoy the singing finalist from "The Voice," free. Facebook.com/pg/LiedCenterforPerformingArts/events.

Movies

12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — See prices and view movies at theross.org.

Meetings 

Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — 9 a.m. Via conference call, dial 1-888-820-1938, access code is 8957380#, open session agenda.

Art openings in-person and livestreamed

Constellation Studios — noon-8 p.m. Surface Impressions: International Juried Print Exhibition, visit by appointment, call 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net, 2055 O St.

County-City Exhibition Gallery — 8:30 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. "Impact Best," featuring the work of 25 Nebraska artists, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Gallery 9 — noon-5 p.m. "Two Women, Two Visions," showcasing Gretchen Olberding and Rachel Smith, by appointment only, call 402-477-2822, 124 S. 9th St. 

Kichel Fine Art  4-8 p.m. New artists and American Regionalist artwork, 1208 O St. Kiechelart.com.

Lux Center for the Arts — 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Surface Impressions, sign up on the website for an in-person viewing, masks required, register to attend at Luxcenter.org, 2601 N. 48th St. 

Metro Art Gallery — 5 p.m. Quarantine Show by SayCha, online or in person, as long as you’re wearing a mask, Metro Gallery, 1316 N St. Metrogallerynebraskallc.com.

Noyes Art Gallery — 7 p.m. Livestreaming art from your couch, host Julia Noyes. Noyesartgallery.com.

Downtown Lincoln Virtual First Friday — 4-9 p.m. Downtownlincoln.org/do/downtown-lincoln-virtual-first-friday.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News