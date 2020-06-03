Calendar, 6-4 Thursday

Daily events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. You can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Drive-thru distribution at Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your Center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Wildlife Walk: Lincoln Children's Zoo — One-way trail through the zoo, social distancing rules apply. Lincolnzoo.org.
Livestream events
4-H Living Room Learning: Taste-mapping sensor 10:30 a.m. Register: 4h.unl.edu/living-room-learning.
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30 a.m. Mondays-Sundays. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Virtual Coffee Remote: Meadowlark Coffee 8-9:30 a.m. Share coffee, stories and questions with others in the community. Join call: uberconference.com/ardinger. Optional dial-in number is 402-281-1903, no pin needed.
Virtual preview of new high school design concepts — Public is invited to view a 15-minute presentation on new high school designs and ask staff questions via Zoom. Zoom.us/j/9790368988.
Movies
12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org for movies and prices.
Meetings
Lancaster County Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Commissioners Hearing Room.
Register
Tabitha Growing Through Grief: Loss of a spouse — Noon-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 11-July 16, six-week online support group. Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-489-8546.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!