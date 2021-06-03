Calendar, 6-4 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Events

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about the Haymarket, including ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.