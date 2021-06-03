Calendar, 6-4 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Events
Band, Bar & Brave fundraiser — 8 p.m. Benefiting Brave Animal Rescue, no cover, donations accepted, Kelli's Pub, 1318 N. 66th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Disney on Ice "Mickey's Search Party" — Friday-Sunday. See website for times and tickets. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Pinnaclebankarena.com.
Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays, through October. The tour will include historical stories about the Haymarket, including ghosts that appear to haunt the downtown area. Learn about spirits and partake in some liquid spirits along the way. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St. Visit The Rabbit Hole Bakery, then two other breweries, Kinkaider or White Elm, end up at the Alchemy Lounge, 140 N. Eighth St. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org.
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run fundraiser — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Family-friendly activities, benefiting School Community Intervention & Prevention, free, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
Movie & Wine under the Stars: "Ghostbusters" — 9:30-11:30 p.m. $15, James Arthur Vineyards, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, wear a mask, 2121 N. 27th St.
Tabernacle Experience at Campus Life — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Through-June 13. Walk through and experience a 40-minute audio tour of a tabernacle. Reservations recommended on Saturday-Sunday, 6401 Pine Lake Road. Reservations: Yfclincoln.ticketspice.com/tabernacle-experience.
Entertainment
Kinkaider — 6 p.m. 502s and Aage Birch Bands, 201 N. 7th St.
Lincoln Eagles Club — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Prime Time Cafe is open; 7:30-11:30 p.m. $5, Loose Cannons Band, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7:30 p.m. Dance lessons, snacks provided; 8:30-11:30 p.m. DJ Guy Richie Brown, $8, 21 and up, 6600 W. O St.
Rock 'n Joe — 6-9 p.m. Boom Duo Band, no cover, 5025 Lindberg St.
Royal Grove — 9 p.m. The Zooeys, 18 and under must be accompanied by legal guardian, $7, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com.
Rumology — 6:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Gato Comedy Showcase: A Tribute to Kenny Rogers; $14, adv; $17, door, 7301 S. 27th St. Tickets: Facebook.com/RumologyLincoln/events.
Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Evan Bartels, $15, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestreamed
Kearney Jazz Society livestreamed — 8 p.m. View: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Undine" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "Quo Vadis, Aida?" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Theater
Comedy Cabaret with Johnny Beehner — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, TADA, 701 P St. Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Pas de Deux recital — 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $23, Lied Center, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
First Friday: Art gallery openings
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. Group show: Beth Cole, Laron McGinn, and Roberta Barnes. Solo shows: Janette Amberg and Karen Krull Robart; virtual show available, see website. 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. Kitchen Story: Narrative Etchings of Isaiah Jones, in-person or call Karen at 402-438-0049 for an appointment, 2055 O St.
County-City Art Exhibition — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "The Art of Assemblage: Combining Artifacts & Antiquities," newly created collection of work by Liz Shea-McCoy, 555 S. 10th St.
Francie & Finch — 5-6:30 p.m. Book launch, Helen Fagan, author of "Becoming Inclusive: A Worthy Pursuit of Leadership," 130 S. 13th St.
Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "Time & Place," featuring Mitch Egeberg and Barb Sullivan, new paintings, 124 S. Ninth St.
Great Plains Art Museum — 5-7 p.m. Elizabeth Rubendall Artist in Residence, Kirsten Furlong, showcasing "Extinct Birds of the Great Plains: Carolina Parakeet," ink, collage, colored pencil, and acrylic on paper, 1155 Q St.
International Quilt Museum — 4-7 p.m. Abstract Design in American Quilts at 50; Journey to Japan; New York Nexus and Raising the Profile, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Kiechel Fine Art — 5-8 p.m."Ellipsis" Julia Leggent, solo exhibition, first floor; 20th-century American Regionalist, Old Master prints and Contemporary artists, second floor; cash bar available, 1208 O St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — noon-8 p.m. Featuring artwork by all Gallery members and ANAC winners, 2634 No 48th St.
Lux Center — noon-8 p.m. "Turbulence," by Janis Mars Wunderlich, west gallery; “The Bright Side," by PJ Hargraves, east gallery; " European Perspectives,” print collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Angi Stilwell, curator. Featuring Lorena Wachendorf, colored pencil and acrylic paint; Christa Rene, mixed media; E. Elder, mixed media; Cheryl Widhalm, glass; Lee, sculputre; Kailoni Bray, dolls, 7 p.m. Livestream on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Noyes at the State Office Building art show — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Kevin Baker, Sandie Caradori, Kathy Cartier, Lynette Fast, Lori Heine, Tom Marshall and Brenda Scott, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Sue Draper, paintings; live music with Tony Church, acoustic guitar; estate art, lower level, 1316 N St.
Project 317 — 3-7 p.m. Andris Cepure, paintings, 317 S. 12th St.
Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Exhibitions: “Person of Interest”; “Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America”; “Sheldon Treasures,” 12th and R streets.
Register
Havelock 3k and 10k run — 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Start at Pinnacle Bank, 6145 Havelock Avenue and end at Havelock Park, 6300 Morrill Avenue. Register: lincolnrun.org/#!/races.
