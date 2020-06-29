Calendar, 6-30 Tuesday

Ice Box open roller skating — 10 a.m.-5 p.m, $5 entry fee and skate rental, or bring your own skates, limited daily capacity, 1880 Transformation Drive. Lincolnstars.com/rollerskating.

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream events

Indigo Bridge books storytime — 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Listen to a story, participate in crafts that you can do at home. Facebook.com/indigobridge.

Jazz in June: Hans Sturm and Jackie Allen — 7-9 p.m. Free online concert. Facebook.com/jazzinjuneunl or Jazzinjune.com.

Program No. 3 in series of four pollinator-focused women's learning circles: Prairie restoration — 6-7:30 p.m. Register at cfra.org/events.

Movies

Movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — View June movies at theross.org.

Register

Women in Sales and Business virtual Zoom meeting — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 8. Women should be prepared to give a brief summary of their business, goals and a description of their best potential customer. RSVP: facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

