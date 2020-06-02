You are the owner of this article.
Calendar, 6-3 Wednesday
calendar

Calendar, 6-3 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert: Saint Paul Church — 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Enjoy a selection of spirited hymns. The community is invited to attend by parking alongside the church, roll down your car windows and enjoy the concert, 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.

Drive-thru distribution at the Center for People in Need — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bring your current or expired center card or photo ID, and drive through to pick up your items, 3901 N. 27th St. 

Meals-to-go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person will get one free boxed meal; to comply with social distancing, once you get your meal please leave the facility, 2121 N. 27th St. 

"Natives in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter" community conversation — 4:30-9 p.m. Outdoor event featuring brief presentations from Native and African-Amercan leaders, also open-mic sessions for the community wishing to speak, free, 1100 Military Road. 

Livestream events 

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories and activities, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Hy-Vee KidsFit at home workouts — 9 a.m. Daily. Go to hy-veekidsfit.com

Imagine Your Story: Summer Reading Challenge at Lincoln Libraries — Get coupons for every five hours of reading, and qualify for a Grand prize. Log in to your Beanstock account or create a new account, following the steps on the Beanstack landing page at Lincolnlibraries.org/summer-reading-challenge or Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org/reader365.

Livestream movies 

12 movies to livestream: Mary Riepma Ross Center — Theross.org; see website for prices. 

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

